O'Brien: Jadeveon Clowney on track to play in opener

Houston Texans coach Bill O'Brien said Wednesday the linebacker is on track to play in the season opener.
"The knee is feeling decent. We'll keep inching him forward to get him ready to play in the first game," O'Brien said, via the Houston Chronicle.
"I trust it now," Clowney said, in reference to his knee. "I'm just ready to play football."
When asked if he will be prepared to play on either passing or rushing downs, Clowney assured, "I'm think I'm going to be ready for all situations."
Clowney came off the physically unable to perform list last week and has been brought along slowly by the Texans' staff coming off microfracture knee surgery.
The former No. 1 overall pick won't play this weekend in the team's dress rehearsal against the New Orleans Saints and won't play in the preseason finale.
Having the pass rusher on the field when real games start is the key for what could be a devastating Texans front seven. With huge questions on offense, Houston needs the defense to carry it through 2015. Getting Clowney back for Week 1 would be a big boost toward that goal.
