O.A..R. to play Super Bowl Saturday Night

Published: Jan 12, 2010 at 09:55 AM

The National Football League announced that it will host Super Bowl Saturday Night, a free outdoor concert and fireworks spectacular, on Ft. Lauderdale Beach on Saturday, Feb. 6, the night before Super Bowl XLIV.

Free and open to the public, Super Bowl Saturday Night is a unique entertainment event celebrating an exciting year of football and the arrival of Super Bowl XLIV. The event will include live musical performances, headlined by O.A.R., and the Super Bowl Fireworks Spectacular at Ft. Lauderdale Beach Park adjacent to the Sheraton Fort Lauderdale Beach Hotel on A1A (Seabreeze Blvd.) just north of Holiday Drive.

Festivities will begin at 4 p.m. with a DJ set and video programming followed by live music beginning at 6 p.m. and concluding the evening with a Super Bowl Fireworks Spectacular at 9:40 p.m.

Two additional acts, which will open the concert produced by Live Nation, will be announced soon.

Fans may enter beginning at 4 p.m. Fireworks are slated to launch at 9:40 p.m. to conclude the show. Everfine/Atlantic recording group O.A.R. released their sixth studio album All Sides in the summer of 2008 helping to propel the band's cumulative album sales to well over 1.7 million. Containing the certified Platinum hit single "Shattered," All Sides is the band's most successful debut to date landing at #13 on the Billboard 200. O.A.R., who released their fourth live album entitled Rain or Shine today, are made up of band members Marc Roberge (vocals, electric & acoustic guitar), Richard On (electric guitar & background vocals), Jerry DePizzo (saxophone), Benj Gershman (bass), and Chris Culos (drums). The band formed in 1996 and has since blazed a unique grassroots trail across America, revealing their compelling musical vision through near-constant touring. With their distinct sound and introspective, heartfelt lyricism, the band has earned a fervent following from coast to coast. It is that following that allowed the band to sell out the World's Most Famous Arena, New York City's Madison Square Garden, twice. For more information about O.A.R., please visit www.ofarevolution.com.

