Nuttiest Moments of Week 8: Fodder for the follies

Things got a bit nutty when ...Texans QB Matt Schaub is sacked by Clint Session and fumbles the ball. The loose ball is recovered by Matt Roth, who runs for five yards and then flips the ball over his back to Terrance Knighton. Knighton runs for seven yards before lateraling the ball back to the man who initiated the play, Session, who goes 10 more yards for a Jaguars first down. Jacksonville is able to capitalize on this fortunate set of events, scoring a touchdown two plays later.