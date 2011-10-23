Nuttiest Moments of Week 7: Fodder for the follies

Published: Oct 23, 2011 at 07:05 PM

Perhaps fodder for a football follies DVD that's coming soon, here is an in-depth breakdown of the nuttiest plays of Week 7.

The Houston hammer

Game:Texans 41, Titans 7

The situation: After an Arian Foster5-yard touchdown run puts the Texans up 34-7 on the Titans, Neil Rackers kicks off to Titans return specialist Marc Mariani.

Things got a bit nutty when ... Rackers -- a kicker by trade -- lays a vicious hit on Mariani at the Titans' 25-yard line, halting the Pro Bowl returner in his tracks.

» Watch the play

Hot potato!

Game:Bears 24, Buccaneers 18

The situation: With 5:48 left to play in the NFL's annual International Series game in London, the Bears face a second-and-10 situation while nursing a 21-18 lead.

Things got a bit nutty when ...Bears quarterback Jay Cutler hurls a pass to Roy Williams, who bobbles the ball but makes the play for a 15-yard gain. The play helps keep a drive alive that results in an insurance field goal to produce the game's final tally.

Strip six

Game:Jets 27, Chargers 21

The situation: With just a minute and a half passed in the game, the Jets face a second-and-9 from their own 33-yard line.

Things got a bit nutty when ...Mark Sanchez's pass is caught by tight end Dustin Keller. Keller has the ball stripped and then recovered by Chargers linebacker Donald Butler, who goes 37 yards for the game's first score.

» Watch the play

Taking it off the chin

Game:Saints 62, Colts 7

The situation:Curtis Painter lined up in the shotgun formation on a third-and-5 on the Colts' first possession of the game.

Things got a bit nutty when ... Painter was not prepared for the snap, which bounced off the quarterback, rolled on the turf and was recovered by Saints linebacker Jonathan Vilma. The play set the tone for a historically awful night for Indianapolis.

» Watch the play

Nutcracker

Game:Packers 33, Vikings 27

The situation: With 4:59 left in the first half, Mason Crosby connects on a 39-yard field goal attempt to trim the Vikings' lead to 14-10.

Things got a bit 'nutty' when ...Vikings defensive end Brian Robison connects below the belt on Packers guard T.J. Lang with a nasty kick. An obvious unnecessary roughness call earns Robison and the Vikings a 15-yard penalty.

» Watch the play

