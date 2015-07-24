Number crunch: Martavis Bryant is 2015 fantasy gold

For example, even just a 30 percent increase in targets this season would give Bryant an average of six targets per game. If he maintains his FPPT metric, or stays close, he should score 10 to 12 fantasy points per game on six targets. That is in the range of the fantasy production seen in 2014 by players like Kelvin Benjamin, DeAndre Hopkins, Mike Evans, Alshon Jeffery and T.Y. Hilton -- most of whom are considered WR1s (at least on their team).