Number Crunch: Best, worst Week 9 fantasy matchups

Jeremy Hill moved back into a more consistent role in the Bengals offense over the last three weeks. Since Week 5, Hill has played over 50 percent of the offensive snaps and received over 60 percent of the rush attempts. Much of Hill's perceived slow start can be attributed to having the worst first half schedule of any fantasy running back. In 2014, Hill scored 10 more fantasy points against positive matchups than he did against negative ones. This week, he gets just his second positive matchup of the year against the Browns defense. The Browns give up a league-leading 147 rush yards per game along with the second most FPPT to opposing running backs. One element missing from Hill's play this season is the long run. Last year over 25 percent of his fantasy points came from runs over 10 yards as opposed to only 11 percent this year. The Browns are the remedy that Hill needs to fix that problem since they allow the league's second-most rushing plays of 10 yards or more.