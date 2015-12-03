Number crunch: Best, worst Week 13 fantasy matchups

Derek Carr faces his fifth "worst" rated matchup of the season this week as the Raiders host the Chiefs. Kansas City is the perfect example of why trending defense ratings matter. Earlier this season, the Chiefs were a positive matchup for opposing fantasy quarterbacks and now they enter Week 13 as the third-toughest matchup. Carr is doing just about as well against negative matchups as he is against positive ones, but there is one interesting stat that seems to dictate his fantasy success. Carr's player rating is 34 percent higher when he throws for 300 yards or more, which bodes well for him this season since he is tied with the second-most 300-yard passing games of any quarterback. However, the Chiefs are allowing fewer than 200 yards passing to opposing quarterbacks over their last three games. Over those same three games, Kansas City is second only to Houston in lowest passer rating allowed to opposing quarterbacks with just 59.7.