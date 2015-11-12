Number crunch: Best, worst Week 10 fantasy matchups

Since Dan Campbell took over as head coach, Jarvis Landry has received 23 percent of the Dolphins passing targets. Landry's share of the targets have accounted for no more than eight in a game compared to an average of 11 targets a game under Philbin. In Week 9, things appear to have moved back to the Philbin-era, as Landry had 13 targets with four rush attempts and posted his highest non-touchdown scoring game of the season. In order for Landry to continue to cash in for fantasy owners he will need to get in the end zone. This week may be his best chance to score all season due to his "great" rated matchup against the Eagles. Philadelphia allows the fifth-most touchdowns to receivers this season, with 1.5 per game and they just gave up three last week against Dallas and Matt Cassel.