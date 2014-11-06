Number crunch: Best, worst Week 10 fantasy matchups

After being hailed as the new lead back in St. Louis last week, Tre Mason received 19 of the 23 carries and dominated the early-down snaps. Fantasy owners should keep in mind that in the "lead" role last week, Mason was only able to score five fantasy points. Jeff Fisher insists Mason missed some holes and continues to say Zac Stacy will remain a big part of the offense. Believe that if you wish, but the reason to expect less from Mason this week is because he faces his toughest matchup of the season against the Cardinals "worst" rated defense. Aside from one breakout game against Seattle, Mason has not scored over five fantasy points against any tough matchup he has faced. The Cardinals are the toughest-rated matchup for fantasy running backs and just held DeMarco Murray to only nine fantasy points last week. Arizona allows the fourth-fewest yards per carry of any defense in the NFL and has not allowed any back to score more than 12 fantasy points against them all year. Sure, a short-yardage touchdown could help Mason's chances, but keep in mind that the Rams have the fifth-fewest red zone scoring attempts all season and have ran the fewest plays per game of any team in the NFL over the last three weeks. There are simply not enough opportunities in this offense for Mason to be productive. Forecast: The Rams running game is facing their fifth straight "bad" or "worst" rated matchup this week, and things will only marginally improve moving forward. Over the next two weeks they face two of the top seven toughest defenses against running backs. They have two "better" rated matchups still to play, one in Week 13 against the Raiders and the other in the Week 16 (typically the fantasy championships). [Recommended Usage: FLEX]