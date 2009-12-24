Now that bites: Seahawks' Tapp not pleased by Rodgers' allegation

Notes:Seahawks coach Jim Mora said it's "very unlikely" that WR Nate Burleson (ankle) will play this Sunday. LB Aaron Curry (shoulder) is doubtful after not practicing Thursday. RB Julius Jones (rib) fully participated in practice and should play. ... WR Ben Obomanu (hamstring) didn't practice after his hamstring tightened. Mora said if Obomanu wasn't able to play Sunday, the Seahawks might need to make a roster move to add another wide receiver for the game. "We'd make that decision Saturday," Mora said. "We'd need to probably get another receiver up ready to go. It would be tough to go into a game with three." ... The Seahawks will hold a walkthrough practice Friday to give players and coaches a chance to be with their families on Christmas.