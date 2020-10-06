Now it feels like there is a list of contenders for Chiefs' AFC crown

It says here that New England wins this game with Newton playing quarterback. Belichick had an exceptional defensive strategy for containing Kansas City's offense, as the Patriots frequently used packages with six defensive backs and only two defensive linemen to limit Mahomes to just 236 passing yards. Give New England even more credit for flying to Kansas City on Monday morning – after Newton contracted COVID-19 and the game was moved from Sunday to Monday night to accommodate for all the testing protocols that had to be met as a result – and challenging the Chiefs on their own turf. This was a game that had blowout written all over it from the moment a new date was set for kickoff.

The Patriots, of course, didn't show up with the notion that they couldn't compete. They came with the intention that they could pull off an upset against a team that just manhandled the Ravens in Baltimore. When asked about the night, Mahomes said, "I think we figured that out last season. When you're in fights with teams like this, you have to find ways. Tonight, our defense stepped up and made some big time plays."

Belichick was more succinct: "This was obviously a disappointing night. We had some opportunities tonight. (We) weren't able to take advantage of them."

If you look around the AFC, there are a handful of teams that have enough talent to do what the Patriots nearly did. The only squads capable of beating the Chiefs are the ones who can limit possessions, avoid turnovers, pressure Mahomes and match up with their fleet-footed receivers. The Steelers can do that because they have ﻿Ben Roethlisberger﻿ at quarterback and a slew of athletic playmakers on defense. The Patriots can do it because they just made the Chiefs sweat without Newton.

The Chiefs also will meet a Buffalo team in Week 6 that has quickly made everyone realize that last year's success was far from a fluke. The Bills made the postseason as a wild card team in 2019, with most of their accomplishments resulting from a fast, physical defense. Now, Allen has turned into a quarterback who's making Mahomes-like throws and fully enjoying the presence of shifty new receivers like ﻿Stefon Diggs﻿ and ﻿Cole Beasley﻿. That Buffalo defense has plenty of talent as well, with a fierce pass rush and a secondary led by Pro Bowl cornerback ﻿Tre'Davious White﻿.

If there's a game that will tell us a lot more about this year's version of the Chiefs, it will be that Thursday night meeting in Buffalo. That will be Kansas City's third game in 11 days – thanks to the Patriots game being moved to Monday – and the Chiefs will be coming off a contest with another physical opponent, the Las Vegas Raiders. If Kansas City can dominate during that stretch, then God help the entire league. It's more likely that they'll deal with the kind of challenge that New England just gave them, which is what's supposed to happen when you're the defending champions.

The Chiefs came into this season knowing full well what came with that honor. Every game was going to be a different kind of test, with every team gearing up to give Kansas City its best shot. The Los Angeles Chargers did exactly that in Week 2, when rookie ﻿Justin Herbert﻿ stepped in for injured quarterback ﻿Tyrod Taylor﻿ and nearly pulled off an upset. Two weeks later, the Chiefs were dealing with an eerily similar scenario, as Newton's absence gave New England a great chance to deliver its own stunner with a backup signal-caller under center.

There was an unmistakable vibe to both those games. The Chiefs seemed likely to overwhelm their opponents on paper, then found themselves grappling in a serious dog fight. It is totally impressive that Kansas City found a way to pull out those wins. It's equally noteworthy that they had to work so hard for those victories, that they could easily be 2-2 if not for a handful of self-inflicted wounds suffered by the opposition.