Notre Dame's Stephon Tuitt not cleared for combine

Notre Dame's Stephon Tuitt, one of the top pass-rushing prospects in this year's NFL draft, will not work out at Monday's NFL Scouting Combine because of a small fracture in his left foot, according to a source familiar with the situation.
A second source confirmed that Tuitt was not medically cleared to participate. The injury -- a Jones fracture -- was revealed in a scan administered at the combine.
Tuitt plans to undergo surgery on his foot in about a week, the first source said, and is expected to fully recover in six to eight weeks. He might try to schedule a pro day for NFL scouts before his surgery.
NFL Media's Bucky Brooks has Tuitt listed as the No. 2 defensive end in the draft behind South Carolina's Jadeveon Clowney. He had 7.5 sacks last season after posting 12 as a sophomore in 2012.