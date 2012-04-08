Notre Dame's Michael Floyd invited to draft, visiting with teams

Published: Apr 08, 2012 at 06:38 AM

Notre Dame wide receiver Michael Floyd will have a busy schedule leading up to the 2012 NFL Draft.

Floyd will be one of the players attending the draft in New York City, NFL.com's Gil Brandt said Sunday on SiriusXM Radio.

"My dream is to be an NFL superstar -- to make it into the NFL," Floyd said. "I don't think the whole excitement has hit me yet. Once I'm there in New York and I hear my name called out, I'll be jumping up and down because the dream came true."

Floyd said he would visit with the Tennessee Titans, St. Louis Rams, New York Jets and Cincinnati Bengals this week. He met with the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns this past week and conducted a private workout with the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Arizona Cardinals, Miami Dolphins, San Francisco 49ers and Minnesota Vikings are scheduled to visit with Floyd next week.

After a standout pro day, Floyd is poised to compete with wide receiver Justin Blackmon to be the first wide receiver taken in the draft.

"Personally, I would rank Floyd higher," Brandt wrote following Floyd's pro day. "Floyd is a little faster and a little taller, and he's been pretty productive in college. I think he should be taken with the 11th or 12th pick in the draft."

