Notre Dame researchers create concussion app for voice analysis

Researchers have tried many ways to diagnose concussions in the past few years. Some look at balance, some use cognitive tests and some do eye exams, among other methods.
However, MIT Technology Review reported there might be a first at the University of Notre Dame -- an app that scans football players for concussions by voice analysis.
The Review said the Notre Dame researchers were looking for a test that would not be fooled by a player's answers while taking a sideline concussion test, according to graduate student Nikhil Yadav. Many trainers rely on baseline testing and apps that compare the athlete's answers before the season with his replies after a concussive hit.
-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor