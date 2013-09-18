Notre Dame researchers create concussion app for voice analysis

Published: Sep 18, 2013 at 10:58 AM

Researchers have tried many ways to diagnose concussions in the past few years. Some look at balance, some use cognitive tests and some do eye exams, among other methods.

However, MIT Technology Review reported there might be a first at the University of Notre Dame -- an app that scans football players for concussions by voice analysis.

The Review said the Notre Dame researchers were looking for a test that would not be fooled by a player's answers while taking a sideline concussion test, according to graduate student Nikhil Yadav. Many trainers rely on baseline testing and apps that compare the athlete's answers before the season with his replies after a concussive hit.

-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL community celebrates Mother's Day

It's Mother's Day and the NFL community made sure to celebrate moms all over the world.

news

Broncos' Sean Payton 'hopeful' Javonte Williams is ready for training camp: He's doing 'extremely well'

Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton delivered the most optimistic news yet regarding running back Javonte Williams' recovery from an October knee injury that cut short his 2022 season.

news

Cowboys DC Dan Quinn clarifies Micah Parsons' role: 'He's a pass-rushing linebacker'

As the Cowboys' offseason training begins, defensive coordinator Dan Quinn spoke with media on Saturday and talked about the role Micah Parsons will play during the 2023 season.

news

Lions QB Hendon Hooker says he's taking 'mental reps' in Detroit's rookie minicamp

Despite suffering a torn ACL in November 2022, Lions quarterback Hendon Hooker says he's taking "mental reps" in Detroit's rookie minicamp.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More