Nothing to smile about: Latest Newton debate missing point

The repercussions for drafting a controversial quarterback with a premium pick can be even harsher. Josh McDaniels -- whose list of questionable decisions as Denver's head coach included maneuvering to select Tebow late in the first round (but much higher than most projections) -- lost his job before the end of last season. His replacement, John Fox and the rest of the Broncos' new regime is still trying to sort out what to do with Tebow while walking a tightrope over his many supporters and critics. Part of that research for the team that owns the second pick in the draft is also taking a close look at Newton.