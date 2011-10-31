Nothing to lose: Rams provide blueprint for struggling teams

While we need to see how McCoy finishes the season, the Browns are going to be in the quarterback market come the draft. No way could Mike Holmgren watch this every week and think the solution is on the roster. The Browns lack weapons and all, but in the first half of the loss to the 49ers, when the result was seemingly in doubt, McCoy was 8 of 14 for 69 yards. Their downfield passing limitations are striking, and this is definitely the worst three-win team in football (OK, tied with the Redskins).