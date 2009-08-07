Notes from Canton: Bills ready for a big weekend

After retiring as players, Hall-of-Fame defensive back Mel Renfro recalled telling former Dallas Cowboys teammate and Class of '09 inductee Bob Hayes that his induction in the Hall "isn't a matter of if; it's just a matter of when." It was, Renfro said, the same advice he remembered receiving from another Hall-of-Famer, Bob Lilly, when many years passed without him being inducted. … Kelly said the "over-under" on how often Smith will cry during his speech is three. "More than anything, I told him, 'Don't adlib,'" Kelly said, because it presented the greatest risk that he might forget to mention someone important in his career. "And you don't want to do that with this team," Kelly joked. … Since April, Wilson has been working with a personal trainer to help get him ready for his appearance on the Hall stage. … Levy on what made Wilson an outstanding owner: "He cared for the people on the team and in the community of Buffalo. He didn't belabor it. It was just inherent, and you could see it emanating from him in everything he did. ... Artist Sam Cainhicks, a cousin of Bills running back Marshawn Lynch, did paintings of some of the new Hall of Famers that were on display in the lobby of the McKinley Grand Hotel, where the Hall of Famers are staying this weekend. When Wilson, whose face he captured perfectly, saw his painting, he said, "It's me! It's beautiful!"