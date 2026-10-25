Notable injuries, news from Sunday's Week 7 games: Giants' Tyrone Tracy Jr. injures hamstring
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Here are the injuries and news developments we're monitoring around the league on this Week 7 Sunday:
- Baltimore Ravens guard Olaivavega Ioane (knee) was ruled out of Sunday's loss to Cincinnati.
- Carolina Panthers offensive tackle Taylor Moton suffered a fractured fibula in Sunday's loss to Tampa Bay and will be out for "a while," head coach Dave Canales said.
- Cincinnati Bengals tight end Erick All (knee) and safety Kyle Dugger (quadricep) were ruled out of Sunday's win over Baltimore.
- Cleveland Browns cornerback Myles Harden (hamstring) did not return to Sunday's win over Tennessee.
- Detroit Lions cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. (ankle) did not return to Sunday's win over the Packers.
- Green Bay Packers center Sean Rhyan (ankle) and offensive lineman Jacob Monk (quad) did not return to Sunday's loss to the Lions.
- Houston Texans wide receiver Jaylin Noel has a turf toe injury, head coach DeMeco Ryans told reporters after Sunday's loss to the Giants.
- Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Patrick Johnson (stinger/neck) did not return to Sunday's loss to the Rams.
- Miami Dolphins cornerback Julius Brents (stinger) did not return to Sunday's win over the Jets.
- Minnesota Vikings running back Aaron Jones (knee) did not return to Sunday's win over Indianapolis.
- New Orleans Saints safety Justin Reid (concussion) and running back CJ Donaldson (shoulder) were ruled out of Sunday's loss to Pittsburgh in Paris.
- New York Giants running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. (hamstring) did not return to Sunday's win over Houston. Running back Cam Skattebo said after the game that he felt something in his hamstring on his 42-yard run in overtime. Skattebo added that he did not slide on purpose on the play, per ESPN.
- New York Jets defensive tackle T'Vondre Sweat (knee) was ruled out of Sunday's loss to Miami.
- Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Rashid Shaheed (knee) was ruled out against the Chiefs. RB Velus Jones (hamstring) was also ruled out.