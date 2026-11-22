Notable injuries, news from Sunday's Week 11 games: Chargers QB Justin Herbert in concussion protocol
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Here are the injuries and news developments we're monitoring around the league on this Week 11 Sunday:
- Arizona Cardinals linebacker Cody Simon (calf) did not return against the Chiefs.
- Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry was evaluated for a concussion in the fourth quarter of Sunday's game against the Panthers. Henry told ESPN after the game that he felt fine.
- Chicago Bears running back Roschon Johnson (ankle) was ruled out against the Saints.
- Detroit Lions cornerback Khalil Dorsey (wrist) did not return against the Buccaneers.
- Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs (finger), edge rusher Micah Parsons (knee; PUP), linebacker Zaire Franklin (shin) and offensive linemen Sean Rhyan (ankle) and Kevin Zeitler (triceps) were among nine players limited in practice on Sunday ahead of Wednesday’s game against the Rams.
- Jacksonville Jaguars offensive lineman Walker Little (knee) is questionable to return against the Giants. Cornerback Jarrian Jones (chest) was ruled out.
- Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Adam Butler (concussion) and defensive lineman Tim Keenan III (knee) were ruled out against the Broncos.
- Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is in the concussion protocol following Sunday's loss to the Jets. Linebacker Akheem Mesidor (ankle) did not return to the game.
- Los Angeles Rams outside linebacker Myles Garrett (knee) and running back Kyren Williams (toe) were limited in practice Sunday ahead of Wednesday's game against the Packers. Offensive linemen Steve Avila (hamstring) and Coleman Shelton (hamstring), safety Kamren Curl (toe) and tight end Terrance Ferguson (ankle/hamstring) did not participate in practice.
- Miami Dolphins guard Jonah Savaiinaea (ankle) and receiver Chris Bell (chest) did not return against the Bills.
- New York Giants cornerback Greg Newsome II (ankle) was ruled out against the Jaguars.
- Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Quinyon Mitchell (hamstring) was ruled out against the Steelers.
- Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (ankle) was ruled out against the Eagles. Highsmith had two sacks in six snaps befor exiting in the first quarter. Wide receiver DK Metcalf was ejected in the second half after his second unsportsmanlike conduct penalty of the game.
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Jacob Parrish (back) was ruled out against the Lions.
- Tennessee Titans cornerback Cordale Flott (neck) and offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr. (knee) did not return against the Cowboys. Safety Terrell Burgess (knee) was ruled out in the second half. Tony Adams also was ruled out with an illness.