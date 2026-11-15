Notable injuries, news from Sunday's Week 10 games: Jets QB Geno Smith suffers ankle injury vs. Bills
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Here are the injuries and news developments we're monitoring around the league on this Week 10 Sunday:
- Detroit Lions pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson (knee) was ruled out against the Patriots. NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported that Hutchinson is believed to have suffered a serious knee injury.
- Green Bay Packers wide receiver Skyy Moore (ankle), wide receiver Bo Melton (thigh) were ruled out against the Vikings. Cornerback Brandon Cisse (rib) is questionable.
- Houston Texans running back Woody Marks was ruled out against the Browns due to a concussion.
- Indianapolis Colts offensive tackle Bernhard Raimann was ruled out against the Dolphins after being evaluated for a concussion. Cornerback Sauce Gardner (calf) is questionable to return.
- Jacksonville Jaguars offensive lineman Robert Hainsey (knee) is questionable to return against the Titans. Defensive end Danny Striggow was ruled out due to a concussion.
- Kansas City Chiefs tight end Jared Wiley (ankle) and offensive lineman Trey Smith (concussion) were ruled out against the Falcons.
- Miami Dolphins defensive lineman Zeek Biggers (knee) was ruled out against the Colts.
- Minnesota Vikings linebacker Bo Richter (foot) was ruled out against the Packers.
- New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (ankle) and wide receiver A.J. Brown (hamstring) were ruled out against the Lions.
- New Orleans Saints linebacker Pete Werner (hamstring) was ruled out against the Panthers.
- New York Jets quarterback Geno Smith (ankle) was ruled out against the Bills. Smith also cleared from concussion evaluation after missing one series at the start of the second half before he suffered the ankle injury. Wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. (ankle) was also ruled out.
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield's status for Week 11's game against the Lions is uncertain due to a foot/ankle injury suffered during Tampa's loss to the Bears on Nov. 8, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported.
- Tennessee Titans safety Tony Adams was ruled out against the Jaguars due to a concussion.