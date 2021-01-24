Notable injuries, news from Championship Sunday

Injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Championship Sunday:
- Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones is questionable to return after suffering a chest injury against the Buccaneers in the NFC Championship game. Jones was injured after being hit by Buccaneers safety Jordan Whitehead, who was also injured on the play, in the third quarter. Jones lost the ball after hauling in a short pass from Aaron Rodgers, and it was recovered by Bucs linebacker Devin White. Defensive lineman Tyler Lancaster (ankle) and linebacker Krys Barnes (thumb) are also questionable to return.
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Jordan Whitehead has been ruled out with a shoulder injury.
- Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (ankle/hip) is active for the AFC Championship game against the Bills. CEH entered the day listed as questionable; he last played in Week 15 against the Saints.