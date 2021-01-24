Around the NFL

Notable injuries, news from Championship Sunday

Published: Jan 24, 2021 at 05:01 PM
Injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Championship Sunday:

Greg Olsen announces retirement from NFL after 14 seasons

Greg Olsen announced his retirement on Sunday. The 35-year-old had 8,683 receiving yards, 742 receptions and 60 touchdowns over the course of his 14 seasons. 
Lions adding ex-Chiefs, Browns GM John Dorsey to front office

The Detroit Lions are adding an experienced voice to their front office. Tom Pelissero reports that Detroit is expected to hire John Dorsey as a senior personnel executive.
Bucs rookie safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (ankle) out vs. Packers

Buccaneers safety ﻿Antoine Winfield Jr.﻿ is out of Sunday's NFC Championship Game, NFL Network's James Palmer and Ian Rapoport reported. 
Eagles agree to terms with coach Nick Sirianni, hire Jonathan Gannon as new defensive coordinator

The Eagles have agreed to terms with Nick Sirianni to become their new head coach, Ian Rapoport reports. The team also hired Jonathan Gannon to become their new defensive coordinator. 
Buccaneers want WR Antonio Brown back for 2021 season

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers want to bring back wideout Antonio Brown for the 2021 season, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
Injury roundup: Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire expected to play against Bills 

The Kansas City Chiefs are expected to have running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire in Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Buffalo Bills, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
Lions to hire former Chargers HC Anthony Lynn as offensive coordinator

The Lions are hiring former Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn to fill their vacant offensive coordinator position, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday.
Lions announce Saints DB coach Aaron Glenn as new defensive coordinator 

The Lions announced Saturday that Aaron Glenn, who worked on the same staff as new head coach Dan Campbell with the Saints for five seasons, has been hired as the Detroit's new defensive coordinator.
Versatile Billy Turner an 'unsung hero' of Packers offensive line

The Green Bay Packers offensive line has thrived despite a handful of injuries throughout the 2020 season thanks to the versatile skillset of Billy Turner.
Saturday's injury and roster news ahead of NFL Championship Sunday

Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Bashaud Breeland has cleared concussion protocol and will play in Sunday's AFC Championship game vs. the Bills.
NFL sends memo detailing pre-Draft rules regarding draft-eligible players

In a memo obtained by NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the NFL informed clubs Friday of a slew of new pre-2021 NFL Draft rules relating to hosting and interacting with draft-eligible players.
