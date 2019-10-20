Around the NFL

Notable injuries from Sunday's Week 7 NFL games

Published: Oct 20, 2019 at 06:27 AM

Injuries we're monitoring around the league on this Week 7 Sunday:

  1. Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen exited the matchup after suffering a hamstring injury on a first-quarter touchdown catch against the Lions. Thielen says he'll get an MRI on his hamstring but he's optimistic he'll play Thursday against the Redskins.
  1. Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan injured his ankle and exited the game in the fourth quarter. He was quickly ruled out. Coach Dan Quinn did not have an update on the severity of the injury following the loss.
  1. Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson (knee) and cornerback Darius Slay (hamstring) both did not return after suffering injuries.
  1. Houston Texans wide receiver Will Fuller did not return due to a hamstring injury. Safety Tashaun Gipson suffered a back injury.
  1. San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Marquise Goodwin was evaluated for a head injury. Running back Matt Breida cleared concussion protocol but his eye was evaluated after being poked in the eye.
  1. Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Najee Goode exited the game with a foot injury. Left tackle Cam Robinson suffered a toe injury and did not return.
  1. Atlanta Falcons running back Ito Smith was carted off with head and neck injuries. He did not return to the game.
  1. New England Patriots running back Rex Burkhead (foot) has been downgraded to out for Monday night's game against the Jets.
  1. Seattle Seahawks safety Bradley McDougald (back) was inactive after being downgraded to out ahead of Sunday afternoon's tilt against the Ravens.
  1. Washington Redskins safety Montae Nicholson exited with a ankle injury.
  1. Buffalo Bills safety Kurt Coleman suffered a hamstring injury against the Dolphins.
  1. Miami Dolphins guard Shaq Calhoun was dealing with an illness vs. the Bills.
  1. Los Angeles Chargers guard Forrest Lamp (ankle) did not return after being carted off the field.
  1. Tennessee Titans tight end Delanie Walker (ankle) and cornerback Adoree Jackson (foot) did not return against the Chargers.
  1. New Orleans Saints cornerback Patrick Robinson injured his hamstring vs. the Bears.
  1. Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker Pernell McPhee suffered an arm injury vs. the Seahawks.
  1. Chicago Bears special teamer Sherrick McManis is in the concussin protocol and did not return vs. the Saints.
  1. Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Hassan Ridgeway suffered an ankle injury vs. the Cowboys.
  1. Dallas Cowboys linebacker Leighton Vander Esch suffered a neck injury and did not return.

Defensive end Robert Quinn also did not return with a rib injury.

