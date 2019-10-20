Notable injuries from Sunday's Week 7 NFL games

Injuries we're monitoring around the league on this Week 7 Sunday:
- Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen exited the matchup after suffering a hamstring injury on a first-quarter touchdown catch against the Lions. Thielen says he'll get an MRI on his hamstring but he's optimistic he'll play Thursday against the Redskins.
- Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan injured his ankle and exited the game in the fourth quarter. He was quickly ruled out. Coach Dan Quinn did not have an update on the severity of the injury following the loss.
- Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson (knee) and cornerback Darius Slay (hamstring) both did not return after suffering injuries.
- Houston Texans wide receiver Will Fuller did not return due to a hamstring injury. Safety Tashaun Gipson suffered a back injury.
- San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Marquise Goodwin was evaluated for a head injury. Running back Matt Breida cleared concussion protocol but his eye was evaluated after being poked in the eye.
- Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Najee Goode exited the game with a foot injury. Left tackle Cam Robinson suffered a toe injury and did not return.
- Atlanta Falcons running back Ito Smith was carted off with head and neck injuries. He did not return to the game.
- New England Patriots running back Rex Burkhead (foot) has been downgraded to out for Monday night's game against the Jets.
- Seattle Seahawks safety Bradley McDougald (back) was inactive after being downgraded to out ahead of Sunday afternoon's tilt against the Ravens.
- Tennessee Titans tight end Delanie Walker (ankle) and cornerback Adoree Jackson (foot) did not return against the Chargers.
- Chicago Bears special teamer Sherrick McManis is in the concussin protocol and did not return vs. the Saints.
Defensive end Robert Quinn also did not return with a rib injury.