Notable injuries from Sunday's Week 13 NFL games

Notable injuries we're monitoring around the league on this Week 13 Sunday:
»Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield underwent X-rays on his throwing hand for a contusion during halftime of Sunday's loss to the Steelers, per head coach Freddie Kitchens. Mayfield missed a couple of plays at the end of the first half, but should be fine, per Kitchens.
»Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen suffered a concussion on a helmet-to-helmet hit from Redskins linebacker Ryan Anderson. Anderson was ejected for the hit.
»Miami Dolphins running back Kalen Ballage suffered a leg injury and did not return vs. the Eagles. Linebacker Jerome Baker hurt his chest in the win.
»Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Chester Rogers (knee) did not return versus Tennessee. Cornerback Kenny Moore suffered an ankle injury and did not return.
»Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Jamel Dean has a shoulder injury and did not return to the matchup.
»Washington Redskins wide receiver Trey Quinn sustanined a concussion against the Panthers. Tackle Morgan Moses has a back injury and did not return. Linebacker Montez Sweat suffered a quad injury.
»Tennessee Titans cornerback Adoree Jackson did not return after suffering a knee injury. Linebacker Daren Bates hurt his shoulder.
»San Francisco 49ers safety Jaquiski Tartt did not return vs. the Ravens after suffering a rib injury. Defensive tackle D.J. Jones hurt his ankle in the loss.
»New York Giants cornerback Cory Ballantine did not return vs. the Packers after suffering a concussion.
»Green Bay Packers defensive lineman Tyler Lancaster suffered a neck injury and did not return vs. the Giants.
»Denver Broncos linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu is questionable to return vs. Chargers due to a lower leg injury. Guard Ron Leary did not return after suffering a concussion.
»Kansas City Chiefs running back Darrel Williams (hamstring) and defensive end Frank Clark (shoulder) did not return vs. the Raiders. Cornerback Rashad Fenton suffered a hamstring injury vs. the Raiders.