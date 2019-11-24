Notable injuries from Sunday's Week 12 NFL games

Injuries we're monitoring around the league on this Week 12 Sunday:
»San Francisco 49ers running back Jeff Wilson (illness) and offensive linemanMike Person (stinger) did not return against the Packers.
»New Orleans Saints tackle Terron Armstead exited with an ankle injury and did not return against the Panthers.
»Cincinnati Bengals guard Alex Redmond has been ruled out after suffering a left elbow injury during warm ups. Tight end Cethan Carter is being evaluated for a possible concussion and is doubtful to return.
»Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jakeem Grant suffered an ankle injury vs. the Browns. Cornerback Ken Crawley injured his shoulder, receiver Albert Wilson suffered a ribs injury.
»Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Dontari Poe did not return after sustaining a knee injury vs. the Saints. Tackle Greg Little exited with an ankle injury.
»Washington Redskins linebacker Ryan Anderson suffered a stinger vs. the Lions. Receiver Paul Richardson exited the game with a hamstring injury. Defensive back Fabian Moreau also suffered a stinger. Defensive end Ryan Kerrigan was ruled out with a concussion.
»Chicago Bears defensive back Sherrick McManis did not return due to a groin injury vs. the Giants. Offensive lineman Bobby Massie suffered an ankle injury and did not return.
»Washington Redskins quarterback Dwayne Haskins had his arm in a sling following the team's win on Sunday. He said he played with an injured wrist and "was pretty banged up," when he spoke with reporters following the game. When asked how serious the injury was, he said, "I'm good."