Notable cuts tracker: Bjoern Werner released by Jags

The Jaguars are counting on plenty of first-round picks on defense to step up this season, but Bjoern Werner isn't one of them.
NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday that the team has released the former Colts draft pick after Werner failed to climb the depth chart during the preseason.
After struggling at inside linebacker in Indy, Werner was hoping a switch to defensive end in Jacksonville would reignite his career, but the fourth-year pass-rusher is instead looking for work.
We expect Werner to get another chance as injuries mount league-wide, but the former Florida State star is running out of chances to make an NFL team.
- The Bengals released wideout and return specialist Brandon Tate, who had been with the team since 2011.
- The Chargers released quarterback Zach Mettenberger, a source informed of the move told NFL Media's Rand Getlin. The Chargers engaged in talks with the Cowboys about Mettenberger before releasing him, Rapoport added.
- The Minnesota Vikings have released veteran center John Sullivan. The 31-year-old had spent his entire career with the Vikings.
"Our entire organization appreciates everything that John Sullivan has done for this franchise," general manager Rick Spielman said in a statement. "Sullivan led our team, not only with how he played the game, but also with how he handled himself in our community. We wish John Sullivan and his family nothing but the best as they move forward."
- The Titans parted ways with second-year running back David Cobb. A fifth-round pick in 2015, Cobb tallied 146 yards in seven games for Tennessee.