Not so fast: Ravens' Ngata, McClain say they will appeal fines

Published: Dec 09, 2010 at 04:22 AM

Ravens defensive tackle Haloti Ngata and linebacker Jameel McClaintold The Baltimore Sun they will appeal the fines the NFL levied on them for hits during Sunday night's 13-10 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. No penalty was called on either play.

Ngata was fined $15,000 after his left hand struck Ben Roethlisberger in the face, resulting in a broken nose for the Steelers' quarterback on the first-quarter play. Roethlisberger played the entire game, thene underwent surgery on his nose the next day.

"Of course, I think it's not right," Ngata said of the fine Thursday. "I feel like there was no other way I could have played that play because I'm swimming the guard, he starts to duck, and my arm is coming down over the guard. But I'm going to appeal it and see if hopefully, I can get some money back."

McClain was docked $40,000 for a collision with Heath Miller that resulted in a concussion for the Steelers' tight end.

"Rules are rules," McClain said. "We will appeal it and see where it goes from there, but that's basically where I stand with the situation."

McClain's teammates are considering passing the hat to help pay for his fine, according to the Ravens' official website.

"I told him I might try to help him," fellow linebacker Ray Lewis said. "But that's a rough one. Forty thousand is $40,000, so we can do whatever we gotta do for him. We'll definitely help him out."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

