Not so fast: Giants, QB Manning still working out contract details

Published: Aug 08, 2009 at 08:28 AM

ALBANY, N.Y. -- A number of details in Eli Manning's new contract still need to be ironed out before the New York Giants' quarterback signs the six-year, $97 million extension that will make him the NFL's highest-paid player based on annual salary.

Three days after the agreement was reached, Giants general manager Jerry Reese said Saturday that lawyers for the two sides are still putting the final touches on the deal that could keep Manning with the Giants through 2015.

"There's no timetable," Reese said between practices at Giants training camp at the University at Albany. "Hopefully, it will be done sooner than later."

Reese refused to comment when asked whether an issue about marketing Manning was holding up the contact, saying he never discusses what is in a contract.

Manning, who will earn $15.3 million annually under the deal, has refused to talk about his new contract until it is signed.

"Nothing new," he said twice before heading into the cafeteria for lunch.

Manning's big brother, quarterback Peyton Manning of the Indianapolis Colts, averages $14.17 million per year in salary. The NFL's highest-paid player this season will be Carolina PanthersPro Bowl defensive end Julius Peppers, who signed a one-year, $16.7 million franchise tender earlier this year.

