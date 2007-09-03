Not many rookies will make an immediate impact in 2007

Twelve of the 25 rookies who will start in Week 1 are on the defensive side of the ball, with the defensive line grabbing five of the spots. Nineteen defensive tackles were drafted before the Colts called Johnson to come in as an undrafted rookie, but he will not be the first undrafted player to prove the system isn't perfect. First-round selections Amobi Okoye (Houston) and Adam Carriker (St. Louis) will make an impact in their first season but don't count on their efforts to show up in stats. A great year for a first time inside player should be about 30 tackles, 4 sacks, and 10 pressures.