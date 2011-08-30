Not happy with 4 kickers on roster, Dallas flies in Rayner

It isn't often that kickers get flown in on private jets, but then again Jerry Jones isn't your average NFL owner.
The Dallas Morning News reported Monday that Jones flew Dave Rayner to Dallas for a tryout as soon as Rayner was released by the Detroit Lions on Monday. That would seem to make Rayner the favorite over the four kickers currently on the Cowboys training camp roster.
Rayner, who came into the league in 2005, has kicked for at least one different team in every season since then, although he was out of the NFL entirely in 2009. He made 13 of 16 field-goal attempts for Detroit last season, and he is 55 of 75 for his career.
The other kickers on Dallas' camp roster are David Buehler, Shayne Graham, Kai Forbath and rookie Dan Bailey.
Rayner was deemed expendable by the Lions because 20-year veteran Jason Hanson has healed from a knee injury sustained during the 2010 season.