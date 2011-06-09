Not again: Britt arrested in N.J. for second time in three months

Britt has had several other run-ins with authorities. He was arrested last year for three outstanding traffic tickets and is accused of not paying a bail bond he helped secure for a friend. Nashville police also stopped Britt during training camp in August and ticketing him for driving without a license because he obtained a photo ID after misplacing his license. He also was accused of being involved in a bar fight Oct. 22 in Nashville, but authorities later decided not to charge him.