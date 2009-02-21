Not 2008 revisited, but this tackle class isn't far off

Asked why he should be the first offensive tackle selected, Monroe said: "I think, over my career at Virginia, I've proven I can block anybody. I have the determination to improve my game and the ambition to succeed, and I'll never stop. I'll just continue to set goals. When one step is completed, I set another goal. I'll make sure that I do everything in my power to achieve that. And if I can't, if there's a setback, I'll re-set everything and I'll go back to the drawing board and just continue to grind."