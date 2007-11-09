Norwood practices, status uncertain vs. Carolina

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Jerious Norwood practiced Friday for the first time this week, but the Atlanta Falcons are unsure if the second-year running back will play at Carolina.
Norwood, who left last week's home victory over the San Francisco 49ers with a right ankle injury, is listed as questionable for Sunday. The former Mississippi State standout, a backup to starter Warrick Dunn, has averaged 5.9 yards per carry.
Knee and ankle injuries sidelined Crumpler against New Orleans and San Francisco, marking the second time in his seven-year career that the four-time Pro Bowl selection missed two straight games.
Crumpler, who led the team in receiving the last three years and has played in 104 of Atlanta's last 108 games, has practiced each of the three days players and coaches were on the field this week. His participation, however, has been limited.
