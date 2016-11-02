Around the NFL

Norv Turner resigns as Vikings' offensive coordinator

Published: Nov 02, 2016 at 08:54 AM

Longtime NFL coach Norv Turner, the offensive coordinator of the 5-2, first-place Minnesota Vikings, has resigned in the middle of the season.

The stunning news, confirmed by the club on Wednesday morning, leaves one of the league's brightest Super Bowl contenders without one of their most important architects. The Vikings have longtime coordinators Tony Sparano and Pat Shurmur on the coaching staff as position coaches. Shurmur was Vikings quarterback Sam Bradford's offensive coordinator at two different stops in St. Louis and Philadelphia.

Shurmur takes over as the Vikings' interim offensive coordinator. Scott Turner, Norv's son, will remain as the Vikings' quarterback coach, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reported. Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said that Shurmur will also be taking over the play-calling duties.

"This was the hardest thing I've done in football," Norv Turner told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. "I respect Zim so much. I don't want anyone to think I am bailing. It just wasn't working."

Turner told Rapoport that he hadn't slept in days before making his decision, which he stated was not health related.

Earlier Wednesday, Turner issued a statement through the team following his resignation:

"I have tremendous respect for (head coach) Mike Zimmer, our coaching staff, and our players and at this time I think it is in the best interest of the team to step down. I thank the Wilf family for my time here in Minnesota and want to see our players and coaches achieve success."

Speaking to reporters, Zimmer said he was "very, very surprised" when Turner notified him Wednesday morning he was resigning.

"He decided it was in his best interest to do this and I accept the reasons, and they are personal, and I won't get into the reasons of why he did," said Zimmer, who also said he underwent a minor surgical procedure Tuesday to repair a torn retina.

"We talked about a lot of things and I told him about how much respect I have for him ... I think Norv is a great coach, a great teacher, a great person."

Zimmer emphasized that Turner told him simply he was resigning and didn't say whether he was retiring from coaching.

Turner, 64, has been in Minnesota for the entire Mike Zimmer era, which saw the Vikings rise to power in the NFC North behind the development of a brutal defense and young quarterback Teddy Bridgewater. With expectations at their highest in 2016, the Vikings have played some of the league's best football save for a stagnant performance against the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football this past week.

Minnesota is currently 31st in total yards per game (293.3) and 23rd in points per game (19.9).

Speculation will likely run rampant in Winter Park this week. Was it a coincidence after the team's second-worst offensive output of the season? Was it a reflection of the scheme not covering for a deficient offensive line? Was it a nod to Shurmur, who has more experience with Bradford? Was Turner simply tired of the grind?

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo noted Wednesday that a potential resignation has been rumbling for some time. The initial plan was for Turner to say one season in the new stadium, though its ultimately unclear why the decision was made in the middle of arguably the most important year in recent franchise history.

Turner has been a pro coordinator or head coach since 1991.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Rams RB Cam Akers disappointed in Super Bowl run: 'There wasn't really a lot of celebrating for me'

Miraculous is the only way to describe Rams running back Cam Akers' return from a torn Achilles last season. But according to Akers, the Super Bowl run lacked some gravitas because he wasn't at his personal peak.

news

Eagles' J.J. Arcega-Whiteside moving from wide receiver to tight end

A former second-round pick for the Eagles will be taking the field at a different position when Philadelphia opens its offseason program on April 25. J.J. Arcega-Whiteside intends to move from wide receiver to tight end.

news

Pete Carroll: DK Metcalf has 'shown a really good mentality' with contract situation looming

DK Metcalf reported to the start of the Seattle Seahawks' voluntary offseason workouts and, according to Pete Carroll, has been in good spirits about his role in the next phase of the club.

news

DeVante Parker: 'I chose to get traded' to Patriots

The Miami Dolphins didn't have to ship DeVante Parker to his preferred destination, but GM Chris Grier said recently that he wanted to do right by the former first-round draft pick.

news

DeSean Jackson mulling retirement: 'I'm not really sure if I'm going to play next year or not'

Three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver DeSean Jackson, one of the best deep threats of all time, is leaning toward retirement unless the "right fit" presents itself.

news

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll says team has 'not moved on' from possibly re-signing OT Duane Brown

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said Thursday that the team has not closed the door on re-signing five-time Pro Bowl offensive tackle Duane Brown.

news

Hall of Fame approves revision to allow up to nine enshrinees

The Pro Football Hall of Fame's board of trustees on Thursday announced the approval of changes to selection process bylaws, most notably a revision that will allow the election of up to three from the seniors category for the next three cycles.

news

Cardinals general manager Steve Keim says 'zero chance' Kyler Murray will be traded

As the world turns for the Arizona Cardinals and disconcerted quarterback Kyler Murray, team general manager Steve Keim has made it known that trading the franchise quarterback isn't in the cards.

news

Daryle Lamonica, former Raiders star and Super Bowl II QB, dies at 80

Daryle Lamonica, who starred under center for the Oakland Raiders in the late 1960s and early 1970s, died Thursday at the age of 80.

news

Titans GM Jon Robinson on possibility of trading A.J. Brown: 'I do not foresee that happening'

Titans GM Jon Robinson said he does not "foresee that happening" when asked about the possibility of trading A.J. Brown. Brown is entering the final year of his rookie contract in an offseason that has seen multiple high-profile wide receivers swap teams.

news

Jimmy Garoppolo 'going to let the chips fall where they may' as he continues shoulder rehab

There's been little to no movement on Jimmy Garoppolo's status with the 49ers since he last spoke with reporters. The same could be said about Garoppolo's ability to throw at this point in time.

news

Jared Goff would have 'no concern' if Lions select QB in upcoming NFL Draft

Detroit is expected to replace Jared Goff under center at some point in the near future. The Lions QB said Wednesday he wouldn't be concerned if the team selected his potential successor in next week's draft.

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW