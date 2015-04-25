Around the NFL

Norv Turner has message for Bridgewater critics

Published: Apr 25, 2015 at 05:20 AM

Norv Turner said this week that the fallout from Teddy Bridgewater's Pro Day was so fortuitous that, in 10 years, it will look like he planned it himself.

What other way to explain last year's most promising rookie quarterback nearly falling out of the first round completely?

During Bridgewater's workout, he struggled with a drill that forced him to throw over raised brooms, which simulated an oncoming pass rush.

Turner's take: "Someone should take those brooms and shove them up someone's backside," he told ESPN.com.

Gross. But he makes a valid point.

If Bridgewater continues to develop into the quarterback he looked like a year ago, there will be at least two teams -- Cleveland and Jacksonville -- kicking themselves in the long run.

Depending on what happens in Houston, the Texans might also have a case of the Bridgewater Blues in years to come.

If nothing else, it serves as a reminder that coaches and executives should use this time chiefly to verify medical records and get to know the players they want to draft instead of gluing themselves to Pro Days and hanging on meaningless drills.

In our piece about the history of scouting, former Giants general manager Ernie Accorsi longed for the days when the NFL Draft took place right after the end of a season. It gave people less time to change their mind.

The way Turner is talking, a few more people might feel that way in the coming years.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast conducts a redraft of the 2014 NFL Draft before chatting about this year's event with Daniel Jeremiah. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2021 NFL playoffs: What we learned from Bengals' win over Chiefs in AFC Championship Game

For the first time since the 1988 season, the Cincinnati Bengals are going to the Super Bowl following their overtime win against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game. 
news

Bengals TE C.J. Uzomah injury update; plus, more NFL news from Championship Sunday

The Bengals offense sustained a key injury to their lineup in the first quarter against the Chiefs. Plus, other roster and injury news from Championship Sunday.
news

Bears hire Packers assistant Luke Getsy as offensive coordinator

Chicago announced Sunday it has hired Luke Getsy as its new offensive coordinator. The addition is a subtraction for a notable NFC North rival, as Getsy spent the past three seasons as the Packers' quarterbacks coach.
news

Raiders hiring Patriots OC Josh McDaniels as head coach, Dave Ziegler as general manager

The Las Vegas Raiders are expected to hire New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels as their new head coach, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday.
news

Championship Sunday inactives: Bengals-Chiefs, 49ers-Rams

The official inactives for Sunday's AFC and NFC Championship Games between Cincinnati and Kansas City, and San Francisco and Los Angeles.
news

Raiders hire Patriots exec Dave Ziegler as their general manager

The Las Vegas Raiders are expected to hire Patriots director of player personnel Dave Ziegler as their general manager, Ian Rapoport, Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero report. With Ziegler on board, the Raiders are also finalizing a deal with New England offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels as the head coach.
news

Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu removed from injury report, will play vs. Bengals

Honey Badger is back. The Chiefs announced Sunday morning that safety ﻿Tyrann Mathieu﻿ (concussion) has been removed from the injury report and will play versus the Bengals in the AFC Championship Game.
news

Packers promoting Adam Stenavich to offensive coordinator

The Green Bay Packers are promoting Adam Stenavich to offensive coordinator, sources tell NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Saturday, Jan. 29

Rams linebacker Ernest Jones was activated from injured reserve on Saturday and is expected to be active versus the 49ers in Sunday's NFC Championship Game.
news

Tom Brady retirement reaction: NFL community celebrates legendary QB's career

Tom Brady's lengthy and legendary career is near its end, and players around the NFL, including Julian Edelman and Patrick Mahomes, are paying tribute to the sport's most prolific player.
news

Buccaneers QB Tom Brady planning to retire from NFL after 22 seasons

Tom Brady is planning to retire after 22 seasons in the NFL and a league-record seven Super Bowl titles, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Chiefs release CB Damon Arnette after arrest for assault with deadly weapon

The Chiefs released ﻿Damon Arnette﻿ following his arrest Friday night in Las Vegas for assault with a deadly weapon, Tom Pelissero reports. The former Raiders CB was charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon, carrying a concealed weapon without a permit, and two counts of possession of controlled substances, per Clark County records obtained by NFL.com.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW