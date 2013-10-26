Northern Illinois' Jordan Lynch scores three different ways in win

Ohio routed winless Miami (Ohio) 41-16 behind a big game from wide receiver Donte Foster (6-1, 200); he had eight catches for 122 yards and three TDs. It's his third consecutive 100-game, and he now has six TDs this season. Foster had 56 catches for 629 yards and seven scores last season despite playing with thumb and back injuries. He's a consistent 4.5-second guy in the 40-yard dash, and has been clocked as fast as 4.42.