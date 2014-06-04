Norm Van Brocklin, Bob Hayes among game changers of 1960s

Bob Hayes, the Florida A&M product who was dubbed "the world's fastest human" after winning gold in the 100 meters at the 1964 Olympics, put up mean numbers as a rookie in 1965 (46 catches for 1,003 yards and 12 touchdowns). But, of course, an NFL player has to do it for more than a year before the purists take note (especially in the days before Al Gore invented the Internet). Yet, by mid-1966, opposing teams were forced to cast full game-planning attention on Hayes, who hadn't slowed down a bit. After No. 22 blew through the Washington Redskins with nine catches for 246 yards and two touchdowns at District of Columbia Stadium, rival coaches and players knew this track star was also a football star, and they had to do something to contain him.