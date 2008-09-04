Nominee: Charles Tillman

Community Activities

» Spokesman for the Staples "Dream Park Challenge with the Bears" contest

» Since 2004, Tillman has purchased and donated a block of season tickets to various youth organizations through the Bears "Home Team Hand-Off" ticket donation program. Tillman has also visited the organizations that receive the tickets, and in 2006 he joined the children from LYDIA Home for a holiday shopping spree

» Spokesman for the Chicago Bears annual "Coat Drive" for the past four seasons

» Bears Care, the charitable beneficiary of the Chicago Bears, by attending the annual Bears Care Gala, which raises funds to support breast and ovarian cancer research in Chicago.

» Bears "Hello to Our Heroes" program, where he helped students write letters to men and women of the military who are currently serving overseas.

» Bears fitness initiative, "What Moves U."

» Brighter Futures Through Fitness Program

» Prader-Willi Syndrome Association of Illinois