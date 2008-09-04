Nominee: Charles Tillman

Charles Tillman was drafted by the Chicago Bears in 2003 and has started 64 of 68 career games. His 11 forced fumbles since 2003 are the third most in the NFL amongst cornerbacks and he leads the Bears with 17 interceptions since 2003. Last season, Tillman collected a career-high four forced fumbles, 83 tackles, three interceptions and two blocked punts.
Over his career with the Bears, Tillman has been involved in the following off-the-field activities:
Community Activities
» Spokesman for the Staples "Dream Park Challenge with the Bears" contest
» Since 2004, Tillman has purchased and donated a block of season tickets to various youth organizations through the Bears "Home Team Hand-Off" ticket donation program. Tillman has also visited the organizations that receive the tickets, and in 2006 he joined the children from LYDIA Home for a holiday shopping spree
» Spokesman for the Chicago Bears annual "Coat Drive" for the past four seasons
» Bears Care, the charitable beneficiary of the Chicago Bears, by attending the annual Bears Care Gala, which raises funds to support breast and ovarian cancer research in Chicago.
» Bears "Hello to Our Heroes" program, where he helped students write letters to men and women of the military who are currently serving overseas.
» Bears fitness initiative, "What Moves U."
» Brighter Futures Through Fitness Program
» Prader-Willi Syndrome Association of Illinois
Community honors
» 2007 nominee for the NFL Walter Payton "Man of the Year" Award
Personal Foundation
Tillman's Cornerstone Foundation was started in 2006. The mission is to provide Greater Chicago area children and youth with educational opportunities and resources needed to excel in the classroom and life. The foundation's interactive programs and events are designed to help build a strong foundation through education. In 2007, the Cornerstone Foundation provided $25,000 in Hooked on Phonics products to more than 400 inner-city Chicago children who struggle with reading. On May 2, 2008, the Cornerstone Foundation donated over $40,000 worth of clothing, shoes, school supplies, groceries and household items to 120 children and their parents.