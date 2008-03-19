Nolan: Smith not guaranteed starting QB job with 49ers

What ensued was a disappointing 5-11 season and an offense that scored only 219 points, tied for the fewest in franchise history in a 16-game season. The 49ers were last in nearly every key offensive statistical category and Smith suffered a shoulder injury that eventually caused him to be placed on injured reserve. He made just seven starts and lost his last five after winning his first two. He threw only two touchdown passes, completed only 48.7 percent of his passes and averaged only 152 yards passing in six starts he played the entire game.