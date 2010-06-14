Nolan poised to lead Dolphins' defense back to the future

Another key element to the Dolphins' defensive plans will be versatility of Bell. The seventh-year pro is a "do-it-all" playmaker with disruptive skills as a box area defender. Bell punishes ball carriers when aligned near the line of scrimmage, and his underrated rush skills make him a viable threat as an edge rusher. In addition, he shows solid range and awareness as a pass defender. Bell picked off three passes a season ago, and his ability to seamlessly float from the box to the middle of the field will give Nolan the flexibility to vary his coverage to create confusion in the mind of quarterback. With uncertainty sure to lead to mistakes from the pocket, Bell's role as a hybrid defender could result in more turnovers.