No Vick announcement, grand jury to meet today

Published: Aug 19, 2007 at 04:24 PM

RICHMOND, Va. -- A grand jury is scheduled to convene Monday in the federal court where Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Vick and three co-defendants were indicted on dogfighting charges last month.

There's no indication whether the grand jury will take up further allegations against Vick, although federal prosecutors have said they plan to seek a superseding indictment in the case.

That would mean more charges against Vick, the lone defendant who has not been convicted now that all three of his co-defendants have reached plea deals.

Vick's attorneys were negotiating with federal prosecutors last week, hoping to strike a deal on a plea agreement.

"It seems to be a pretty clear indication there will be some sort of plea entered," Falcons owner Arthur Blank said Friday.

Prosecutors have declined to comment outside court on negotiations with Vick's attorneys. Collins Spencer III, a spokesman for Vick's defense team, said Sunday there was nothing new to report.

Vick's last two co-defendants pleaded guilty Friday and said he bankrolled gambling on dogfights at Vick's property in rural Surry County, not far from his hometown of Newport News. One said Vick helped drown or hang dogs that didn't do well.

Quanis Phillips of Atlanta and Purnell Peace of Virginia Beach entered plea agreements and agreed to testify against Vick. Tony Taylor of Hampton struck a similar deal last month.

The gambling allegations alone could trigger a lifetime ban under the NFL's personal conduct policy.

The NFL has barred Vick from the Falcons' training camp but has withheld further action while the league conducts its own investigation.

Peace, Phillips and Taylor pleaded guilty to the same charges facing Vick: conspiracy to travel in interstate commerce in aid of unlawful activities and conspiracy to sponsor a dog in an animal fighting venture.

The offense is punishable by up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Sentencings are set for November and December.

Copyright 2007 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

This Week in NFL History (July 19 to July 25): HOFer Charles Woodson signs rookie contract with Raiders

Welcome to This Week in NFL History! Every week, the Research team will spotlight the anniversaries of notable events and birthdays.
news

WR Ted Ginn announces retirement after 14 NFL seasons

Speedy wide receiver and kick returner Ted Ginn announced his retirement on Friday's edition of NFL Total Access on NFL Network.
news

Packers president/CEO Mark Murphy: 'There's nothing new to update' regarding Aaron Rodgers

With training camp only a couple weeks away, the latest update emanating out of Green Bay regarding Aaron Rodgers is that there is no update. 
news

Matt Nagy faces make-or-break season in Chicago; five NFL players with Shohei Ohtani potential

Is the clock ticking on the Matt Nagy era in Chicago? Bucky Brooks says this is a make-or-break season for the Bears head coach. Plus, five NFL players with Shohei Ohtani potential, an emerging trend in team-building and more.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW