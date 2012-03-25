No telling what could happen this week at NFL Annual Meeting

Should this rule tweak pass, clubs will have added flexibility. The "Designated to Return" tag, which can only be used once, allows a player to return to practice after six weeks away, and return to the roster after eight weeks on the shelf, though clubs do reach a crossroads at nine weeks, when the player has to either return, or go on the traditional, season-ending IR. Had this tweak been in for 2011, the Colts would have had an extra roster spot for more than two months while they waited on Peyton Manning.