No team has contacted Rams regarding Sam Bradford

Despite recent reports of interest from the Buffalo Bills or Cleveland Browns, a Sam Bradford trade remains highly unlikely.
As of Tuesday, no team has contacted the St. Louis Rams about trading for their enigmatic quarterback, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported, via sources informed of situation.
Because Bradford has missed the majority of the past two seasons and will have to compete to keep his starting job, the Rams have pressured him to accept a reduction in his $13 million salary that counts $16.6 million against the salary cap in the contract's final year.
After balking at that request, Bradford's agent was allowed to contact other teams to gauge the quarterback's value. To this point, that has not sparked movement.
While a trade is theoretically possible, Bradford's perceived value is diminished by an outsized salary no longer befitting an underperforming player coming off a twice-torn ACL.
Per Rapoport, it would take an extraordinarily desperate team to satisfy the Rams' demand for compensation (second-round draft pick?) while also taking on Bradford's bloated contract on a one-year rental.
While he's certainly a more attractive option than EJ Manuel or Johnny Manziel, Bradford has never lived up to the regard in which he's held by NFL scouts. He has too often been skittish in the pocket and scattershot with his accuracy, stifling the offense.
Bradford's agent can't be blamed for seeking a team willing to shell out the full salary, but the Rams believe the best-case scenario for both sides is a pay cut to finally rebuild his value as St. Louis' franchise quarterback.
Are the Rams underestimating the level of Bills' desperation in a bleak quarterback market? That's what Bradford's camp is selling.
