No suspensions, but possible fines for altercations between Raiders-Cowboys

A couple of dust-ups between Las Vegas Raiders and Dallas Cowboys will not result in suspensions.

Cowboys defensive tackle ﻿Trysten Hill﻿ will not receive a ban from the NFL after he punched Raiders guard John Simpson during the postgame meeting near midfield, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Raiders safety ﻿Roderic Teamer﻿ and Cowboys cornerback Kelvin Joseph will also not be suspended for their scuffle early in the second half of the Thanksgiving Day game, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.

Both Teamer and Joseph were ejected from the contest after their skirmish, which began at the end of a punt by the Raiders' A.J. Cole early in the third quarter. Joseph was aggressively attempting to block Teamer through the sideline after the whistle ended the play, prompting Teamer to grab onto Joseph's jersey as they crossed the boundary into the Raiders' bench. A fracas ensued, with a group of Raiders and Cowboys getting into a shoving match centered around Teamer and Joseph up against the wall along the bench.

The altercation drew penalties for both Joseph and Teamer, who were each disqualified from the game and sent to their respective locker rooms. Official Tom Hill sustained a cut on his chin in the scuffle, requiring a bandage.