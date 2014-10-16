No silver lining for Rex Ryan in latest Jets defeat

"Our guys gave everything they had, obviously, and didn't play the smartest game in the history of the sport, without question, on defense in particular," Ryan said. "You know, to say it is a disappointing loss, I think is a fair assessment. I just, you know, we've been snake bit. I don't know how many touchdowns we have given up on third downs this year, when you've got them where you want them, but we've given up a bunch of them and most of the time it is our own fault. Well, that's tough to handle. I love the way our guys competed. I love the way we ran the football. And you know, it's just ridiculous to stand here after a loss, and to think where our team is at. It's not where this team should be. There is way too much fight, way too much heart and, you know, I just hope that it levels out."