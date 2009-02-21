No shortage of top-notch receivers in this year's draft class

They'll keep wondering about his speed until March 26, when Crabtree stages his own NFL audition in Dallas. Still, his new height and lingering questions about his speed are not likely enough to knock him out of his presumptive top spot among receivers in the April 25-26 draft. And being No. 1 this year is saying plenty, considering the exceptional talent of other highly regarded members of this receiving class: Jeremy Maclin of Missouri, Percy Harvin of Florida, Kenny Britt of Rutgers, Darrius Heyward-Bey of Maryland, and Hakeem Nicks of North Carolina.