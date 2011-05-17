No setbacks for Lions T Cherilus after microfracture surgery

Quarterback Matthew Stafford wasn't the only Lions player who demonstrated he is recovering well from injury when about 30 players gathered at a Detroit-area high school to work out Monday.
Right tackle Gosder Cherilus, who underwent microfracture surgery on his right knee in December, moved freely during position drills and participated in all running and strength training exercises.
"I'm on schedule, just getting my knee strength back and doing what I'm asked to do," Cherilus told the *Detroit Free Press*. "You saw everything I just did. I just did everything they put me through and we're still progressing."
Cherilus sustained a knee injury during a Thanksgiving Day loss to the New England Patriots and missed the final four games of the 2010 season. The 2008 first-round draft pick, who has started 40 of the 43 games he's been active for during his Lions career, said the goal is be ready for the season opener.
"That's the hope," he said. "That's what I'm pushing for. I don't see why not. I just did everything I could over there. I did everything everybody else did."