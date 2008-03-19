No pro day will match intrigue of March 18

Long spent his entire workout performing linebacker type skills and that tells me the 3-4 teams have started to hone in on the 6-foot-4, 275-pounder. Keep in mind, Groh coached with Bill Parcells, Bill Belichick and Romeo Crennel for many years and those teams all use a 3-4 defense. Groh said Long played a stand up position on their third down package and was versatile enough to play inside or outside linebacker.