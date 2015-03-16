No pressure: Seahawks receiver proposes in front of crowd

The season didn't quite end the way the Seahawks might have hoped, but the offseason has been productive and given plenty of reason to look towards the future. And not just on the field, but off the field as well.
That's exactly what Seattle wide receiver Kevin Norwood is doing. If you think completing your first NFL season is tough, try proposing to your longtime girlfriend in front of a large crowd.
After months of planning, Norwood popped the question to Kayla Williams during a ceremony following a gymnastics competition.
At least the crowd approved. Much better than some kiss cam fails we've all seen. Here's the link to the full story if you'd like to read more about the newly betrothed.
