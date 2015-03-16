No pressure: Seahawks receiver proposes in front of crowd

Published: Mar 16, 2015 at 01:33 PM

The season didn't quite end the way the Seahawks might have hoped, but the offseason has been productive and given plenty of reason to look towards the future. And not just on the field, but off the field as well.

That's exactly what Seattle wide receiver Kevin Norwood is doing. If you think completing your first NFL season is tough, try proposing to your longtime girlfriend in front of a large crowd.

After months of planning, Norwood popped the question to Kayla Williams during a ceremony following a gymnastics competition.

At least the crowd approved. Much better than some kiss cam fails we've all seen. Here's the link to the full story if you'd like to read more about the newly betrothed.

Daniel Williams is a Digital Features Editor at NFL.com, but might leave to pursue a career in llama farming while demand is still high. That's still a thing right? If you have any tips, send them his way on Twitter @_danielwilliams.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

