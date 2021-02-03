No positive COVID-19 tests for Chiefs, Bucs players after latest round of testing

We're one step closer to getting the all-clear for Super Bowl LV in Tampa.
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that both the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers players were cleared of COVID-19 issues based on the latest round of testing, per a source informed of the situation.
Two Chiefs players -- receiver Demarcus Robinson and center Daniel Kilgore -- remain on the reserve/COVID-19 list as high-risk close contacts after getting haircuts by a barber who tested positive. Neither Robinson nor Kilgore have themselves tested positive.
The latest round of COVID-19 testing returning no positive tests is an excellent sign as Super Bowl week presses onward.