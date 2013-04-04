No penalties for NFL teams' questioning of prospects at combine

The NFL has completed its initial review of clubs' questioning of prospects at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis and, at this time, no penalties will be levied.
The issue came to light when Colorado tight end Nick Kasa said during a radio interview that he was asked by a club in Indianapolis: "Do you like girls?" The league then made it clear that it was against the rules to ask discriminatory questions of players, and launched its investigation.
"Our review has not established any specific violations, but we have made it clear to our clubs what is acceptable when interviewing potential players and other job candidates," NFL spokesman Greg Aiello said in a statement.
The league, according to a source, will keep an eye on similar situations going forward, and plans to take action if clear evidence of a violation surfaces sometime in the future.